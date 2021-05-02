In an unusual move, the Ark-Tex Council of Governments is pushing back against unfunded mandates.
At Thursday’s meeting, the council voted to recommend fully funding three general victim assistance programs — programs required by the state — but, based on scoring recommendations from the committee, only one would receive full funding from a state grant.
“It is my request for us to hold the line,” said Ryan Shriver, the director of the Shelter Agencies or Families in East Texas. “We need to put this in their hands, make them make the choice.”
General victims assistance programs are required by the state in each county, but because of a scheduled change in how grants are being given out this year, all three programs that cover the ATCOG area — the SAFE-T Shelter, Domestic Violence Prevention Inc. and the Hopkins County District Attorney’s Office — are up at the same time for the same grant, according to ATCOG Criminal Justice Coordinator Patricia Haley.
The Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Committee makes recommendations for grant projects based on blind scores to the office of the governor, criminal justice division for everything from more equipment for police officers to funding for victims Services. In each category, the projects are scored individually out of 100 and most of the time the top score is recommended funding, with the leftover funding going to second and if there’s any still, going to a third project.
Shriver, in his presentation to the council, told them if they accept this now, they’ll just receive less funding the next time around.
“If we compromise now, next year we will get less,” he said. “My clients need this program.”
The grant would cover $885,192.57 in victim assistance to the nine-county area, Haley said. SAFE-T, which received the highest score of 95.063, requested $827,980.46; DVP Inc., requested $361,773.82; and the Hopkins County DA’s office requested $76,958.05. As it goes, SAFE-T would get full assistance, DVP would get only $57,212.11 and Hopkins County would get nothing. All of these requests cover personnel positions and operating expenses for programs that not only help get victims the help they need, but also to testify in court.
If it only gets a partial amount, the DVP would lose several positions, said DVP executive director Pam Dennington. The DVP has offices in Texarkana, Atlanta and Hope, Arkansas.
“I have 13 people that work in the office,” she said, adding these were the people that held Zoom court meetings all this year for protective orders and other client services. “We never slowed down.”
Hopkins County DA Will Ramsey told the council his office request covered salary and expenses for one position, Susan Fisher, who not only helped with victim services, but got many victims to testify.
Franklin County Judge Scott Lee protested the way the state had this set up.
“This is just another unfunded mandate,” he said. “They think they can shuffle this off onto the counties. … I’m sick of it.”
Because these programs are required by the state, and all are considered high priority programs, and all are within less than one point of another on scoring, Lee said he wanted to recommend funding all of them.
“That puts it in their court, and they have to make a decision,” he said. “It’s an election year and he is going to look like a bad guy. I’m sick of that in Austin.”
With a motion from Lee, and a second from Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell, the council passed the recommendation unanimously.
