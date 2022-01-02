Candidate packets for those wishing to seek a place on the May 7 general election ballot for the Paris City Council in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6 are now available, according to information from City Clerk Janice Ellis.
The first day to file for candidacy is at 8 a.m. Jan. 19, and the last day to accept applications is at 5 p.m. Feb. 18.
“We have a new voter district map reflecting the new district boundaries,” Ellis said about a proposed map now available on the city’s website. “In order to determine which district a candidate resides in, we will need to access the new voter map on the city website and log in the candidates’ address.”
Councilors currently seated in places up for election include Renae Stone in District 1; Reginald Hughes, District 2; Gary Savage, District 3; and Clayton Pilgrim, District 6.
Qualifications for a seat on the council include the following:
Shall be at least 18 years of age or older.
Must be a citizen of the United States of America.
Must be a resident of the State of Texas for 12 months as of the deadline for filing for office.
Must be a bona fide resident of the district in which the candidate seeks election for 12 months as of the deadline for filing for office.
Shall not have been convicted of a felony, been adjudged to be mentally incompetent by a court, or be disqualified by reason of any provision of any other section of the Paris Charter or Chapter 141 of the Texas Election Code.
The city clerk may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 150 1st St. SE or by phone at 903-784-1798.
