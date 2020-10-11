Retired U.S Navy Chief Warrant Officer Reginald Hughes is seeking the District 2 seat on the Paris City Council currently held by his brother, Derrick Hughes.
Reginald Hughes faces opponent Ed Darnel in the Nov. 3 election. Darnell declined to comment about his candidacy.
Incumbents Renae Stone in District 1 and Clayton Pilgrim in District 6 drew no competition and have been declared winners in the election.
Concerned about the reputation Paris has with racial issues, Reginald Hughes said he hopes to use experiences gained during his 30 years away from his hometown to help “bridge that gap with the racism.”
A 1986 graduate of Paris High School, Reginald Hughes joined the U.S. Navy immediately after graduation, and he has spent a career living in different communities around the country as well as in Dubai in the United
Arab Emirates.
“There’s a lot of misunderstanding here,” Reginald Hughes said about Paris. “People just need to sit down, talk and find common ground. I would like to see us have forums with the police so people can get to know each other better.”
Reginald Hughes said he will work toward policies to improve Paris, and hopefully do something about trash in neighborhoods and speeding on city streets.
Reginald Hughes expressed a concern about low voter participation in his district, and said he will encourage citizens to attend city council meetings to gain an understanding about how decisions are made, and the importance of community involvement.
“I want to encourage the people to get out and vote, not just those in my race but in all the races up and down the ballot,” he said.
The candidate said Paris is a great place to live, and “a great place for opportunity.”
“We’ve just got to find a better way to get along collectively as a people,” Reginald Hughes said.
A divorcee, Reginald Hughes has two sons, two daughters and several grandchildren who live in Virginia.
