HONEY GROVE — With a couple of changes — namely the time — the Honey Grove’s Davy Crockett Festival is set to return Saturday.
Unlike previous festivals, this year’s event will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. in Honey Grove’s downtown square. Rue 82 is scheduled as musical entertainment from 7 to 9 p.m. More than 30 vendors have signed up to participate, according to a Honey Grove Chamber of Commerce festival map.
For information, call the chamber at 903-378-7211 or visit the chamber’s Facebook page, @sweetesttownintexas.
