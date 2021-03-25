WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Pat Fallon pulled the curtain back on politics in the nation’s Capitol during a Covid-era teleconference town hall with his District 4 constituents.
“I want to give you a really behind the scenes view of what it’s like to be in Congress and what’s been happening, because a lot of my friends will ask me, ‘Pat, is it really as bad as it seems on television?’ And unfortunately, I have to answer ‘yeah, it is,’” Fallon told the callers.
During Fallon’s “tele-town hall,” he focused on four key topics where constituents could dial one through four to indicate their interest in hearing about “the Democrats’ stimulus package,” “Nancy Pelosi’s attempts to federalize elections,” “a resurgent and aggressive and dangerous Communist China,” or the “current crisis at the border.”
The first-term representative opened by telling the callers he’s hoping to work in tandem with Democrats, even if they don’t always see eye to eye.
“I think it’s all our calling not to do what’s in the best interest of the Democratic Party, or not to do what’s in the best interest of the Republican Party, but rather to do what’s in the best interest of our country and put America first,” he said. “And that’s why I was such a big fan of President (Donald) Trump because he had pledged to put America first.”
Fallon said, while he felt honored to serve his first term in Congress, President Joseph Biden’s actions haven’t fostered unity among lawmakers.
“So Joe Biden won the election. He’s now president. And he had preached during the campaign about unity and bipartisanship — which sounds great and I’m all for that — problem is, those are words and not actions,” Fallon said, citing Biden’s early executive actions.
Constituents called in to ask Fallon about his stance on the Second Amendment, voting rights legislation and border security.
Fallon was adamant about his objection to House Resolution 1, a bill focused on access to voting, which, according to Congress.gov, is intended “(t)o expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy…”
“It was nicknamed the ‘For the People’s Act.’ I would say that a more accurate name for it would be ‘For the Democratic Politicians Act,’” Fallon said, adding the options afforded by the bill would make it easy for fraudulent votes to be cast.
He expressed concern about the recent $1.9 trillion stimulus package, saying that a reopening of the economy would provide a better long-term solution to economic woes while not contributing to the national debt.
“It’s the best way to move forward, economically. We cannot keep continuing to have these stimulus packages and relief bills. We don’t have the money in the first place,” Fallon said.
Several callers shared their concerns about border security. Fallon cited statistics about immigrants crossing the southern border under Trump as opposed to Biden, saying those crossing the border without proper paperwork should not be given government benefits.
“Right now, the way to secure the border is to reimplement President Trump’s policies, which was you wait in Mexico. We’re not going to give you any incentive to come here. You cannot have both an open border and a welfare state. You just can’t have both,” Fallon said.
The representative said he wants to hear from the people he represents, pledging to host at least two town halls in each of District 4’s 18 counties.
“I want to thank you. God bless you. And may God continue to bless the great state of Texas,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.