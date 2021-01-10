CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville’s latest city manager, Julie Arrington, has stepped down from her position following an announcement of her resignation at a Dec. 15 City Council meeting.
Arrington’s decision came after the council went into executive session, with the city attorney present via conference call, to discuss her contract. When the council reconvened and reopened the meeting to Arrington and the public, Mayor Ann Rushing announced the council had agreed to not renew Arrington’s contract and to either terminate her or give her the option to resign. Arrington had requested that discussion following the executive session be open to the public and, following Rushing’s announcement, elected to resign.
“Employment is a relationship between the employee and the employer; some days are enjoyable, and some days are tough. As with any relationship, both sides have to agree to work through the good days and the bad days. It was a mutual decision to not renew the contract,” Arrington said in a statement to The Paris News.
Arrington was initially employed as city manager with an 18-month contract which, after being extended two months, granted her close to two years in the position. Arrington said “(t)he typical life span of employment for a City Manager is 2-5 years.”
In her statement, Arrington thanked her fellow City of Clarksville employees for the chance to work for the Red River County city.
“I am grateful to the City Council of the City of Clarksville for giving me the opportunity to be their City Manager. I have enjoyed working for the City of Clarksville,” she said. “The employees are a great group of individuals who are interested in providing the absolute best for the citizens of Clarksville.”
Arrington added that even though she left her position, she is confident the City Council and city employees will continue to work toward the betterment of the Clarksville community.
“It is unfortunate my time here has come to an end; however, the employees are knowledgeable in their positions, work well together and will be able to continue the work and the projects the City has started,” she said.
The former city manager also acknowledged her time in Clarksville, saying she appreciated the community for its open arms and natural beauty.
“The City of Clarksville is a wonderful and charming community with a lot of potential for sustainability. The scenery around town is beautiful. It has been a very welcomed change from the hustle and bustle of where I moved from. I wish the citizens of Clarksville my very best and thank you for welcoming me into (your) community,” Arrington said.
Rushing declined to comment on Arrington’s resignation.
