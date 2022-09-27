Dozens of constituents came out in support of incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as he stopped in Paris on Monday for a campaign rally at Love Civic Center.
Patrick, who visited Paris for the first time as part of a last-minute bus tour of 131 rural cities, said he was campaigning to increase voter turnout.
“It’s not a matter of winning the counties in rural Texas,” Patrick said. “It’s the margin that we win by. We have to have a massive turnout.”
Polling from The University of Texas and Texas Politics Project shows Democratic challenger Mike Collier, a former Republican, seven points behind Patrick, signaling another tight race for the future of the state senate, which the lieutenant governor presides over.
Patrick touted faith as an integral focus of his Republican platform.
“I believe that the race we’re in now, folks, is a race for the soul of our country and the future of our country,” Patrick said Monday. “It’s not between Republicans and Democrats. It’s between darkness and light, it’s between powers and principalities.”
Patrick said those who believe in God face a growing number of people who do not believe in God or a higher power, referencing a recent Gallup poll.
“You have to understand where we are in this country is what (former President Ronald) Reagan talked about,” Patrick said.” Reagan said, ‘We are just one generation away from extinction of freedom and liberty if we don’t pass it on through our bloodstream.’”
Patrick said he agreed with the former president’s warning.
“I believe we’re in that sunset,” Patrick said. “I believe this election in Texas is on the line for our state and the election in 2024.”
Patrick said that despite being former President Donald Trump’s campaign manager in Texas during the 2016 and 2020 elections, he has no idea who will lead the Republican Party nationally in 2024.
“Whoever runs better run on a strong platform of what this country was founded upon,” Patrick said. “That’s liberty and freedom and the word of God.”
He said he was finally glad he made it to Paris, noting he ate at a local Italian restaurant and saw a few sights, before his Love Civic Center gathering.
“I’ve always wanted to come to Paris, Texas,” Patrick said. “I’ve been all over Texas, but I’ve just never made it here. And I just think it’s kind of a cool place to be. I love the Eiffel Tower, and the veterans memorial is beautiful, so it’s great to be here.
“I’ve always wanted to go to Paris,” Patrick said. “And here I am.”
The rally was organized by Lamar County Republican Party Chairman Scott Hommel, who introduced Patrick to the stage after a dire warning to those in attendance.
“This coming November, the red wave has to take place without a doubt,” Hommel said before introducing Patrick. “No red wave, we lose everything.”
Delta County Republican Party Chairman Joe Adams presided over the United States and Texas pledge of allegiances.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11.
Early voting begins Oct. 24.
