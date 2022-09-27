A79Y6986.JPG

Dozens of constituents came out in support of incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as he stopped in Paris on Monday for a campaign rally at Love Civic Center.

Patrick, who visited Paris for the first time as part of a last-minute bus tour of 131 rural cities, said he was campaigning to increase voter turnout.

