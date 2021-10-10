Paris City Council is to receive an update on the Wastewater Treatment Plant project and are expected to approve the city manager’s appointment of John Paul Strahan as Cox Field manager when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The council is also expected to extend a mayor’s declaration of local disaster for a public health emergency as it relates to the outgoing coronavirus pandemic before convening into executive session to discuss the purchase, exchange, lease of value of property and to evaluate the performance of the city attorney. Any action as the result of the closed door session will be taken after the council reconvenes in open session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.