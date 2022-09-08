Sulphur riverBridge.jpg

Ladonia, TX, AUGUST 11: Flatiron Hwy 34 bridge construction top off completion Flatiron in August 11, 2022 in Ladonia, Texas. Photo: Rick Yeatts

 Rick Yeatts

LADONIA — Workers have installed the final beam for the 1.1 -mile SH 34 bridge across the North  Sulphur River and the future Lake Ralph Hall in southeastern Fannin County.

“In roughly 23 months the team has gone from grassland to this milestone of setting the final beam,” project manager Josh Pfingst with Flatiron Construction said after the beam was laid in late August.  “This impressive milestone included 360 drilled shafts, 144 columns, 48 caps and 353 Tx-54 concrete girders. Most importantly, it was achieved safely and on schedule.“

