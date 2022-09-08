LADONIA — Workers have installed the final beam for the 1.1 -mile SH 34 bridge across the North Sulphur River and the future Lake Ralph Hall in southeastern Fannin County.
“In roughly 23 months the team has gone from grassland to this milestone of setting the final beam,” project manager Josh Pfingst with Flatiron Construction said after the beam was laid in late August. “This impressive milestone included 360 drilled shafts, 144 columns, 48 caps and 353 Tx-54 concrete girders. Most importantly, it was achieved safely and on schedule.“
Work continues to pour the bridge’s deck and finish a concrete traffic rail. Construction crews also continue to place columns and beams on the nearby Merrill Creek Bridge, which at 600 feet long is only about a tenth as long as the North Sulphur River one.
In addition to active construction on the dam and reservoir, Upper Trinity is actively working to break ground on the pipeline, pump station and balancing reservoir to move the water from Lake Ralph Hall. The district already owns the land for the pump station and balancing reservoir. The pipeline route has been surveyed and the process of acquiring easements is underway, with approximately 60% acquired to date.
Design on all the conveyance components is progressing as well, with 30% of the pipeline/balancing reservoir and over half of the pump station designed. Starting this fall the construction managers for the conveyance part of the project will begin requesting bids for early work and key materials and equipment for the project.
Lake Ralph Hall, a $490 million project in the works for more than 15 years, is the second lake to be constructed in Texas in the past 30 years. It is the second built in Fannin County on the heels of Bois d’Arc Lake, which is now impounding water. Groundbreaking took place in early June 2021, and the reservoir is expected to begin delivering water to roughly 29 North Texas cities by 2026.
