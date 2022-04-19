After two years of pandemic-forced cancellations, the Mad Max Mud Run is back, with a new location and some new attractions for mud-runners young and old.
The Mad Max Mud Run is a 5K and 10K obstacle race for runners ages 14 and up that features mud and obstacles in abundance. It is a fundraiser for the Lamar County chapter of the 4-H Club, a national youth organization, offered in Texas by the Texas A&M University Extension. Registration for the event is available at www.eventbrite.com/e/mad-max-mud-run.
The new location is one attraction for this year’s Mud Run. The April 23 fundraiser for the Lamar County 4-H will take place along 3.2 miles of the Barber Hills bike trails located on land surrounding Lake Pat Mayse, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
“We were happy with our previous location,” said Laura Graves, 4-H sponsor and Family and Community Health Agent with AgriLife Extension. “We wanted to play up the military theme of the event and a partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers satisfies that nicely. The Corps has been clearing out undergrowth along the trail and trimming back trees and cleaning up the trail for runners. It will be in great shape for the event and the junior bike run is very suited to being used by runners. The Corps has been really excited about it.”
In addition to the new course, the location offers ample parking, with bathrooms and shower facilities and a nearby playground for kids. Also new this year is an inflatable obstacle course for youngsters not old enough to run the main course, located near the starting point of the main course.
According to Graves, the 4-H board of directors wanted to keep youth in mind with this fundraiser and decided to offer the kid-friendly course, provided by a local inflatables vendor, for the children of paid Mud Run participants.
“Our 4-H members will oversee the obstacle course for the kids while their parents tackle the mud run,” said Graves. “They can run the course as many times as they like. There will be free snacks and drinks for the kids as well as for their parents.”
The Mud Run begins and ends at Loop C in Sanders Cove, the terminus of CR 35920, off FR 906, west of Midcity on US. Highways 271 north of Paris. At one point, the course runs over floating docks that cross an inlet of Lake Pat Mayse; it skirts the lake shore at several different points and offers some muddy uphill terrain.
“The runners will get wet and they will get muddy,” said Graves.
This year’s Mud Run sponsors include Campbells Soup Co., Turner Industries, Quality Care ER, Liberty National Bank, First Federal National Bank and Paris Lumber.
Paris EMS will be on hand for the event and the Paris Fire Department dive team will also be there just in case.
“We hope we don’t need them, but safety first,” said Graves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.