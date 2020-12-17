SAN ANTONIO — Three area high school bands marched in the Alamodome this year, in a later-than-expected state marching band competition.
“We’re very pleased,” North Lamar band director Randy Jones said. “We were pleased with the kids and appreciative of our band boosters for all of their support.”
The Panther band took fourth this year, and they have attended every state competition since 2008, placing first in 2016. Joining them at the competition were the Paris Blue Blazes Band, who placed 12th in the 4A competition, and the Honey Grove Warrior Band, who got 13th in the 2A competition.
“We’re just super proud of the kids,” Paris bandleader Charles Grissom said. “It was the best we’ve performed this year.”
Grissom said bands across the state have had to deal with Covid and students having to quarantine, making it extremely difficult to get practice in.
“Nothing has been easy,” he said. “The kids have persevered, and they felt really good coming off the field.”
For Honey Grove, they were coming off a roller coaster year. Their long-time band directors had left and been replaced with Neal Stephenson, fresh from Panhandle High School.
“We had to reset things a little bit,” he said. “It was a pretty big turnaround. They had a rough year last year, and there was a lot of perseverance.”
He said when they got the results, the entire band was so proud.
“They were thrilled,” he said. “Our drum major couldn’t even salute, because they were in tears. There’s no losers at a state marching contest.”
Grissom agreed, saying his students have gotten better each year, after three years at state, and had gotten there out of 200 4A schools across the state.
“We were honored to be there,” he said. “It’s who’s who when you look down the list. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”
The Paris band played “Life of a Samurai,” Honey Grove played “Conquest of the Maya,” by Barry Hart, and North Lamar played “Caged,” arranged by Frank Sullivan.
“We had to cut it down to fit UIL regulations,” Jones said. “It shows off our kids and sections.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.