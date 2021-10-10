Fall for CASA — scheduled for 6 p.m., Oct. 23 at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris — is making a return to an in-person gala, and organizers are hopeful the giving community will turn out to restore some funding lost to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The annual event provides a surge of funding for CASA for Kids, which provides children in Lamar, Delta and Red River counties with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates who uphold their best interest in court, in school and in other settings. Last year’s fundraiser, like many other events during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, was virtual and provided CASA for Kids with much-needed funds as other funding sources tightened up. That makes this year’s Fall for CASA “essential” for the nonprofit to continue its services, executive director Sharon Eubanks said.
“We’ve always used and kept really strong community support for Christmas gifts, and like I said, beds and just whatever’s needed for a child, and those funds have run out. Plus, our salaries are paid for by Victims of Crime money, and that money has decreased this year. So, we lost a little bit of funding for our salaries, which is what keeps our doors open and keeps the volunteers trained and in court, so we’ve had a little bit of a rough time,” she said, adding staff and volunteers cut back on mileage and in other ways to conserve dollars. “We’ve got some great volunteers who just donate their time and their mileage, so we’re just thrilled.”
Several businesses and individuals are contributing to help make this year’s Fall for CASA a success. The event will feature silent and live auctions with items including trailers donated by Norstar, Load Trail and MaxxD; a burger party for 50 people with a band at Drake’s Party Barn; a guided duck hunt by Noah Chipman; and much more.
Donations for the event also have come from Paris Coffee, Circle C Ranch, David House Jewelry, Lamar Trailers, R3 Lumber, Whithers Construction, K&B Steel, James Hodge, Modern Woodman of the World, Sanitation Solutions, JEMASCO, Quality Roofing, Shackelford Insurance, Brookshires, Oncor, Kimberly-Clark, Paris Chevrolet, E&P Farms, SME Farms, HWH, American Spiral Weld Pipe Co., Josh Bray, Ronny Michael and Tim Michael.
“I do not know how this community can be such a generous community. They just give and give and give, and the smaller communities that we serve in Delta and Red River (counties) don’t have the backing that this county does, and it’s just amazing to me that the people in this county just open their pocketbooks and just give more,” Eubanks said.
To see available silent auction items, visit CASA for Kids’ Facebook page, @casaforkidsofparis. Those items include restaurant gift certificates, car wash passes, bed sheets, a Kohler faucet and others.
Although funds during the pandemic were hard to come by, CASA for Kids gained 11 volunteers to help with its growing caseload. While the organization has always depended on retired teachers and others who spent their careers working with children, more parents who suddenly found themselves working at home during the pandemic signed up to volunteer this past year, Eubanks said. That was especially helpful as CASA for Kids served well over 250 children in its three-county area during the year that ended in August, she said. While being a CASA is never easy, the pandemic made the job a little tougher as judges were reluctant to close cases virtually, she added.
“We were still opening cases while leaving a bunch of cases still open, so that made it a little harder and added children to our list,” she said. “We are still short on volunteers — we have more children than we ever get volunteers.”
The work, no matter how hard, is always remembered by those served. Eubanks shared a Facebook message CASA for Kids received from a past child client, which said: “I just seen u in the paper. I have a card you gave us as kids in my scrapbook, You have done great work through the years. I remember u as a kid. God Bless.”
For information on CASA or to become a volunteer, visit BecomeaCASA.org, pariscasaforkids.org or call 903-737-4346.
