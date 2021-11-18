Lamar County Sheriff’s Office investigator Anson Amis on Monday kicked off his campaign for Justice of the Peace Precinct 5-2 in the March 1 Republican primary with a fundraiser at Paris Harley-Davidson. More than 200 supporters attended the late afternoon event that featured music, food and beverages.
“This is a great crowd, and I certainly appreciate the support,” Amis said at the campaign kick-off. “I filed this morning at the courthouse, and I am excited for the opportunity to run now that Gene Hobbs is retiring.”
Hobbs, who has served in the office for the past nine years, and previously as Precinct 5 constable, announced earlier he will not seek re-election.
“I was born and raised in Paris, and I am proud to raise my children here,” Amis said in an announcement. “I have served Lamar County for the last 21 years, and I look forward to continuing doing so. I feel my career so far has prepared me for the role of justice of the peace. I know the process, the law, what needs to be done and how to do it. I hope to earn the vote of the citizens in Precinct 5 in the upcoming election.”
Amis graduated from Paris High School in 1997 and Collin County Community College Law Enforcement Academy in 2000. He then joined the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office working in patrol for five years before being promoted to sergeant and assigned to the Red River Valley Drug Task Force. In 2018, he was promoted to captain over the Criminal Investigation Division where he has supervised detectives.
Amis was selected to attend the Drug Enforcement Agency in Quantico, Virginia, where he studied methamphetamine manufacturing and has made presentations at the Texas Legislature to attempt a change in pseudoephedrine laws, the main ingredient used to make methamphetamine.
During his career, Amis has worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives. His work with those agencies has led to numerous cases in the Northeast Texas area being indicted in the federal system.
