Paris City Council is to conduct public hearings on zoning change requests for the planned Forestbrook Estates subdivision in southeast Paris and several zoning change requests for multi-family additions in other parts of the city when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The Council also is to consider a Garver Engineering contract fee not to exceed $8.836 million for work on the city’s wastewater treatment plant, approve an ordinance to bring firefighters into the Texas Municipal Retirement System and approve an amendment to board policy to include a deadline for receiving applications for boards and commissions.
