Texas Department of Transportation officials have issued a travel advisory to inform the traveling public about a planned night-time closure of a portion of State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas.
The overnight closure will occur from Oct. 17 through Oct. 28, but the roadway will be reopened for through traffic during daytime hours. The night closure is necessary for workers to make repairs to the railroad bridge overpass that crosses over the loop near the Campbell Soup facility, officials said.
Travelers traveling west on State Loop 286 will be routed around this night-time work zone by way of a signed detour at US 271 and the loop, officials said.
Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to follow a detour route around this area, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.