"To do justice and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8
Humble, kind and soft spoken, Paula Portugal, the first female to serve as Paris mayor, sees both challenges and a bright future for her hometown as she embarks on the first year of a final two-year term on Paris City Council.
First elected to the District 7 post in 2017, Portugal garnered a unanimous vote as mayor by her colleagues at a May 10 meeting after serving two years as mayor pro tem. A Paris native, Portugal returned to Paris in 2012 after a 32-year career in education.
“I don’t remember ever reading Micah 6:8 in my life until this morning when it appeared as my morning devotional message,” Portugal said from the mayor’s office at city hall. “That’s what a leader needs — to do justice and to love kindness and to walk humbly with God. I pray every day for our staff and our council that we make good decisions.”
The mayor enumerated challenges she sees ahead as she recalled the Paris she grew up in as a child where she played in the wading pool at Wade Park, walked to piano lessons and to Fourth Ward School and played with friends outside until dark.
“We never felt unsafe or threatened, and all the neighbors helped raise us,” Portugal recalled. “Paris was a happy place to grow up and remains a happy place to return home.”
After graduating from Paris High School and spending a year at Paris Junior College, Portugal was off to the University of Texas in Austin for a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and would later earn a master’s degree in early childhood education, spending 22 of her 32-year teaching career with Richardson ISD.
Portugal said she sees economic and workforce development along with a housing shortage and continued infrastructure work as challenges Paris faces although she is confident the current city staff in place is capable of meeting those challenges.
“I am very pleased with the leadership Grayson Path is providing staff as city manager and with the appointments he is making to lead departments,” the mayor said, adding that she has visited most all departments, assuring workers “we appreciate the work they are doing and that we realize their jobs are not easy.”
With top notched leadership in place, Portugal said it is her job as mayor, along with her fellow council members, to set policy and let the staff do their jobs.
“We have a good council, and I am pleased to work with them,” Portugal said. “We are a team, and I think every single person on that council wants the very best for Paris.”
Portugal is married to Joseph S. Portugal, who holds a doctorate degree in Public Administration and teaches graduate courses in the Department of Planning and Public Affairs at the University of Texas-Arlington.
