BONHAM — After ample amounts of rain throughout Fannin County recently and with heavy morning dews, commissioners on Tuesday opted against reinstating the county’s burn ban.
Two weeks ago, commissioners approved a week-long burn ban as the county’s drought index reached unfavorable levels. The burn ban was lifted the following week as the forecast called for heavy rain.
County Judge Randy Moore said he received a few inches of rain in the passing storms, and after talking with County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson, he believed the need for a burn ban had passed.
“(Hudson) said we’re good. He said our numbers are well below what the fire hazard level is,” Moore reported.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners heard from Duke Monson with the Fannin County Equestrian Trails Association regarding a regional trails master plan draft. Three years ago, the association and commissioners met about developing a plan that addresses all recreational trails in the county, Monsoon said, and a draft plan is now ready for review.
The master plan is intended to provide guidance in the creation of a county-wide trails network, according to the introduction. The plan includes the locations and descriptions of trails, soft surface bike/horse routes, water trails, hiking/horse trails and city trail connections; policy recommendations; guidance for planning and designing trails; and maintenance recommendations. It is available in PDF format with this story online at TheParisNews.com or through the Fannin County Commissioners’ Court agenda for Tuesday’s meeting at agendasuite.org/iip/fannin.
“The fact that it’s a plan means plans can be revised, so as we go down the road and we see something won’t work, then we can revise the plan to make it as we see at the time,” Moore said.
The judge asked commissioners to review the plan since it was on Tuesday’s agenda as a discussion item and not an action item. The plan is expected to return as an action item in a couple of weeks, Moore said.
Commissioners also proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time designated for an education campaign to promote awareness and to build an even stronger network of support and assistance. County residents are encouraged to increase their awareness and work to prevent family violence, the proclamation states.
And Fannin County dispatcher Chris Moore was honored for his work Aug. 20, 2020, the day of a bank robbery in Leonard. Moore broadcast all known information to law enforcers proficiently, which contributed to the capture of the robber within the hour. Moore received a plaque as formal recognition and appreciation.
