Tower City Comedy in downtown Paris is kicking off its post-pandemic season with a visit by Saturday Night Live alum, Chris Kattan.
“We have been dormant for nearly a year due to Covid-19 and decided it was time, and we wanted to kick it off in a big way, and Chris just happened to be available,” Tower City Comedy owner Daryl Felsberg said.
Kattan is best known as one of the longest serving cast members on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” In the eight years he starred in the landmark late night program, he became best known for his characters Mango, Mr. Peepers, and one of the Butabi Brothers opposite Will Ferrell, which was such a hit the sketch was adapted into the 1998 cult classic, “Night at the Roxbury.”
Kattan went on to star in “Corky Romano,” where he played the black sheep son in a family of mobsters, and he played the villain in the Malcolm D. Lee film, “Under-cover Brother,” opposite Eddie Griffin.
Kattan starred as a series regular in the ABC hit series “The Middle” and had some memorable appearances in the Adam Sandler films “Hotel Transylvania” and “The Ridiculous 6.” Kattan trained at Los Angeles’ The Groundlings Theater and is one of its most famous alumni. He currently tours the country with his extremely popular stand-up act.
Kattan will be performing four shows March 21 and 22. Two shows have already sold out. Later that week, the Tower City Comedy Festival kicks off as well, with 50 comics coming from all over the country for the weekend in Paris.
Tickets for the show, at 12 1st St. NE in Paris, are available online at towercitycomedy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.