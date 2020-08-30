BOGATA — A buzz of excitement surrounded Rivercrest Elementary School as families dropped off kids for their big debut in a new grade. Some trotted in the double doors with shiny new sneakers and others twirled in colorful skirts and dresses while the littlest ones teetered across the lawn with backpacks down to their knees.
As students leapt from school buses, Assistant Principal LaTrishia English stood outside, ready to take the temperature of each and every one before allowing them to enter the building. Like every other area school, Rivercrest Elementary staff had to figure out how to navigate a new school year in the midst of a pandemic, instituting new safety and cleaning protocols, all the while trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy.
“We have sanitizing stations, lots of hand sanitizer, we have routines to clean in between classes and things like that — just everything that we could possibly think of to keep our kids safe,” English said.
In addition to ramping up sanitation efforts, English said most staff members will be wearing face masks as a precaution, per the school’s recommendation.
“(Wearing masks) is strongly encouraged. It’s not required at this point but we strongly encourage it,” English said. “We have masks and we have shields that they can use as well.”
Like most school districts, Rivercrest is offering families the choice to send their students to school or have them learn from home online. English said the elementary school will be using two programs for online learning, SeeSaw for students in pre-K through second grade, and Google Classroom for older students.
“There are more (students) doing remote learning than I anticipated, but we understand their concerns and we're gonna do everything we can to make sure that they're getting the same instruction at home,” English said.
Before going through the main entrance, where all visitors must fill out a form with questions about health and potential exposure to Covid-19, Tanya and Brandon Tappe stopped in front of the flagpole to take a photo of their kids, Sawyer and Selah. The two held signs announcing their first days in pre-K and first grade.
Clad in a lacy green dress with a pink floral headband on, Selah nestled up to her mom’s side as Tanya asked her what she was most excited about. A shy nod answered her question: snack time.
Tanya said she’s glad her children are headed back to school, not just for the education and socialization, but so their lives can return to normal.
“I think it's good for the kids,” she said. “And I'm not really scared of Covid or anything. It's just how I grew up.”
Even though it means new cleaning protocols and the tricky task of trying to encourage little ones to socially distance, English said she’s excited to welcome the students back to school after an extended summer vacation.
“We're glad to have our kids back,” English said. “We've missed them and we're looking forward to a great year… We're going to do everything that we can to keep the children safe, but at the same time, make sure that it's still the loving, nurturing environment that we’ve always provided for them.”
