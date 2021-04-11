Editor’s Note: This will be a multipart story covering contested races in Bogata. Today is Part 1. Part 2will cover Place 2, while Part 3 will cover Place 5 candidates.
BOGATA — When early voting starts April 19, all of the seats on the Bogata City Council will be on the ballot. Only three of the races are contested.
“We have had a lot of people appointed to this council,” City Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loftin said at a previous meeting. “At this point, there have been so many people appointed, it is time the citizens had their say.”
Places 1, 3 and 5 are up for one-year terms, while the mayor and seats 2 and 4 are two-year terms, according to a January vote from the council. The schedule will return the city to compliance with the Texas Constitution with only half of the council up for election at any one time. The unchallenged races include Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley running for mayor, Loftin running for Place 1 and LaTausha Morgan running for Place 4. The Place 4 seat will be vacated in May by incumbent Don Roach, who has chosen not to run again.
Places 2 and 3 have two candidates each, with Roland Screws up against appointed incumbent Bill Mellon for Place 3, and incumbent Kim Lindsey running against former councilor Glenda Martin for Place 2. Place 5 has three candidates: Candice Rosson, James Shoemaker and Jimmy Castle.
Seat 3 Candidates
Screws said he brings past experience on the City Council with him in this election, something he believes the council needs.
“I served three or four terms on the council, and several years as the mayor pro tem,” he said. “We need to straighten out what’s been done over the last 14 years. We had a problem with City Council members being elected who did not know what their job was. They thought the mayor was the boss.”
Bogata’s council is in fact the boss of the mayor, he said, with the mayor acting as the city manager, taking direction from the council about what to do. Former mayor Vincent Lum, who resigned last year after city outrage at the way he treated the police department, basically told the council what to do, Screws said.
“Most all of the people (on the council) were tied very closely to Lum, in one way or another,” he said. “It was a council he buffaloed into line. We’ve got to get back to the basics.”
The city is going to grow and is in fact already growing, Screws said, with the new truckstop on the corner of Highways 271 and 37 and a new Family Dollar going up where the old Dixie Cafe stood on 271. What the city needs to do is prepare, he added.
“The whole county is undergoing progress,” Screws said. “It’s better to be prepared for it in advance.”
The city has all the ingredients, he said, with good churches and good people, it just needs to clean up a bit, build more housing and apply for more grants to get infrastructure fixed.
“We’ve got to build housing, something people can afford,” Screws said. “It’s not just about preserving the past, but getting ready for the future.”
Running against Screws is appointed incumbent Bill Mellon, who said he tried running for City Council several times in the last decade, but Lum always found someone to run against him.
“When I moved to Bogata 14 years ago, I first started attending meetings, so I have a working knowledge of the council,” said Mellon, a former computer technician. “When Lum first started to mess with the police department, that’s when I began running for City Council.”
The council needs to focus on fixing streets, reworking the budget and bringing in new businesses, he said. After he was appointed to the council in October last year, the council started going over the budget.
“We have discerned it was a mess,” Mellon said.
But the biggest problem facing Bogata is jobs, he said.
“The population is going down because of a lack of jobs,” Mellon said. “They are moving out to where the jobs are.”
He said the city has done more since the new administration has taken over, including starting the first economic development corporation, and the more businesses come in, the better.
“There’s nothing we can do with the streets until we get more people or businesses in or both, so the tax revenue will increase,” Mellon said. “Then that will attract more people to stay.”
Right now, he and the council are doing their best to keep the tax rate exactly where it is.
“I hope to be able to continue that work,” Mellon said.
