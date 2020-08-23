Adults mingled, mimosas in hand, as children buzzed around the elegant Cottonwood Barn Venue on Saturday morning for the fifth annual Tailored Rides Farm to Table Breakfast Fundraiser.
Organized by Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy executive director Taylor Sandoval, the fundraiser brought residents from around Lamar County together for a silent auction, drinks and farm-fresh food and live music, all in an effort to raise money for the local nonprofit.
The service Tailored Rides offers, equine therapy, is a form of therapy where clients engage with horses to build confidence, self trust and social skills, as well as helping those with physical disabilities.
“Some adults and children who go to occupational therapy or physical therapy might not be as motivated to do activities as they would be out in nature,” Sandoval said. “A lot of kids who spend all day going to doctor's appointments and all that kind of stuff — it gets hard. And so this is kind of a way to normalize physical therapy and occupational therapy by doing it in an outdoor setting where it feels like you're not doing a therapy.”
Sandoval said she was able to make the event happen with support from volunteers, board members and local sponsors including Leah Rolen, a real estate agent, Quality Care ER and Paris Chevrolet, as well as partnering with local farms and artisans to bring fresh, local food to the table.
One of the volunteers, Sophia Hamer, has been helping out Sandoval for several years at Tailored Rides and said being a part of the organization and being able to help kids and adults engage with horses in a way that benefits them brings her joy.
“I just enjoy helping the people that (Sandoval) helps being able to create relationships with the horses and people, and I enjoy helping people kind of get over their anxiety or disabilities. It just makes me happy,” Hamer said.
For her, one of the best parts about being involved with Tailored Rides is that she gets to see how patients grow as they work with the horses.
“I like seeing how far everyone goes with their accomplishments,” Hamer said. “It just makes me warm inside.”
One of the young clients Hamer and Sandoval work with is 8-year-old Baylee McCormack, whose passion for horses started from a young age.
“I love horses, and I have a bunch of horse toys at home,” Baylee said. “That’s what I love and I’ve always dreamed of is having a horse of my own.”
For Baylee’s mom, Ashley McCormack, it’s been great to see the confidence and enthusiasm Tailored Rides has fostered in her daughter
“It's been awesome,” Ashley said. “I think it's built her self esteem and given her something to look forward to and be successful in.”
