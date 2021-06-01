Paris native Nick Stallings is to join the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office this week as an assistant district attorney.
A 2008 Paris High School graduate, Stallings received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Texas in 2011 and a law degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 2015.
He worked for Moore Law Firm during the summers while in high school, and he has been an associate of the firm for almost six years.
“I tried to hire Nick a few years ago, but he had commitments he could not leave,” Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young said about his new assistant district attorney. “With his felony trial skills and people skills, he is going to be a huge asset in this office. I am looking forward to trying cases with him, and watching him grow as a trial lawyer.”
Active in the community, Stallings is a member of the Paris Education Foundation Board and has been president of the Lamar County Bar Association since 2018.
Married to Anna Stallings, his parents are Brad and Nancy Stallings.
Outside work, Stallings said he enjoys traveling as well as running or cycling around his neighborhood or the Trail de Paris. He also enjoys spending time with his wife and their two dogs, both adopted from the Paris Animal Shelter.
