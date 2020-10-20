Paris ISD campuses are looking to improve their facilities and their quality of education with special attention on keeping students from falling behind their education level during the Covid-19 pandemic.
To that end, district officials have announced an end to remote learning for any of the 1,313 remote students who are failing. Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon told trustees Monday evening that despite the district’s measures to help families at home succeed, there are some students who are not doing the work.
The district provided remote students the technology for their education, including a Chromebook and a Wi-Fi hot spot, and it warned caregivers that they would need to serve as an aide to ensure their student was getting the work done and understanding what they were being taught, Dixon said. Seeing that some families were struggling, the district also created the Cats on Call help line earlier this month.
“So we’ve had the support there, I think, for our students and our parents,” Dixon said. “And I will just say that even with all that laid out, it has been difficult doing remote for students. And I don’t say this to blame it on the students all because I know that it’s hard on students, it’s been hard on parents and it’s been hard on our teachers. It’s been a difficult process.”
Dixon told trustees teachers are asked to make contact with students who are not meeting their requirements to try and engage them, but “for the most part, remote learning is failing our students and we have an obligation to give them the best education possible.”
As a result, any remote student who is failing will be required to attend class in person at the start of the second nine-week grading period in early November. There hasn’t been much blowback from caregivers on the decision, Dixon said, because some were sending their students back anyway.
Superintendent Paul Jones said some older students are likely procrastinating, and they will get their grades up now that a two-week notice of the district’s plan has been sent home.
“Really, we’re talking about a very few students that just aren’t engaged. I mean, teachers are calling them and they’re blocking teacher phone calls,” Jones said. “Hopefully they will come back and be engaged in school, and we’re trying to do what’s best for the kids. I know this is the best move for our district and our kids.”
Remote learning for students who are not failing will continue for the second nine weeks, he added.
Campus
improvement plans
Also on Monday, four campus leaders discussed their improvement plans with trustees, including Lamar County Head Start, Givens Early Childhood Center, Crockett Intermediate School and Justiss Elementary School.
Lamar County Head Start Director Eva Williams said the last school year was a “treacherous year” for social and emotional dynamics, and the school will focus on improving that this year. Head Start has hired another social worker to work with behavior students to “efficiently educate these kids to have coping skills to where the teacher can teach and all students can learn.”
Head Start students also are spending at least one hour per day out of the classroom as recommended by the national Head Start program. Some of that time is spent doing physical education, while the remainder includes outdoor learning under the school’s new pavilion. Williams said the teachers and students are enjoying the break from the classroom.
Trustees also learned that Head Start’s use of the U.S. Postal Service to target low-income parts of town may have helped with enrollment. The flyers generated several calls that led to enrolling a student, Williams said.
At Givens, administrators are focused on securing enough iPads to ensure each student can learn remotely should the school have to shut down as it did in March when the Covid-19 pandemic began. Principal Sheila Ensey told trustees the school activated a Waterford computer program to use in class, and it came with an at-home learning aspect the school was able to activate for students during the shutdown.
Improvements at the campus include covering the sidewalk on the west end, and now all outside places are covered to protect students. Work also was done to replace or fix failing security cameras, Ensey said.
Crockett Principal Brock Blassingame told trustees that although communication has been a strength for the campus, the Covid-19 pandemic emphasized just how important it was. Campus faculty also are now more focused on student growth than simply ensuring passing grades, he said.
“We started celebrating with growth parties, and making sure we’re focusing on the growth and not just the achievement, although that is important. We’re focusing mainly on the growth of our kiddos,” he said.
Crockett also has reached a 1-to-1 ratio of students to technology, meaning each child has a Chromebook available to them in the case that the district shuts down.
Blassingame also reported on progress with construction at the school, which is being remodeled with security enhancements and front office space. Several inside rooms have been completed and work on the outside structures looks nearly complete.
Justiss Principal Renee Elmore said her faculty will be focused on regaining lost ground to help students achieve Meets and Masters scores on the state’s STAAR tests.
“Last year, we were rocking and rolling and heading that way, and this year, I’m afraid that — you know, that’s still our goal and that’s what we know we need. We’re so far behind now because we’ve missed so much and we’ve got so many kids that aren’t here. But it’s still our goal.”
Justiss faculty and councilors also are focused on ensuring students know their self worth, and they are working to knock down racial barriers. That work is being done with group counseling sessions.
Justiss has received several gifts lately to help improve the campus, including benches with sayings like “Be Kind,” “Get Grit,” and “Justiss Strong.” The school also has received gift cards from Office Depot totaling about $1,600, which have been used to buy printers and other needed technology, Elmore said.
Board of Trustees President George Fisher commended the district’s principals and teachers for their innovation and willingness to make changes to help educate students.
“We just thank God that all of you are doing what you’re doing, and pray that you stay safe,” he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
