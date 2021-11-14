A couple of taxpayers presented North Lamar ISD with a preliminary list of books they consider “inappropriate” at a school board meeting last week and urged the district to publish a list of all books available to students.
The move follows a letter by Gov. Gregg Abbott to the State Board of Education about inappropriate reading materials in schools, and a list of some 850 “questionable” books sent to some schools by state Rep. Matt Krause, who is a candidate for Attorney General in the 2022 Republican primary.
As of Friday, no local district had received a copy of Krause’s list, and a poll of superintendents at Paris, Chisum and Prairiland revealed no other Lamar County school has been approached by concerned parents or taxpayers.
Frank Wright presented a list of “controversial books” found in 34,755 titles obtained by a Public Information request submitted in September by former teacher Teresa Bussell, who appeared along with Wright at the Monday night board meeting.
“The purpose of my testimony is to provide the board with a summary of the findings of this very brief review,” Wright said, explaining that The American Library Association and other resources were used to identify titles that may be “inappropriate for schools due to critical race theory, gender identity and privilege content.” Wright then shared content he thought “inappropriate” in “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, which he said contains race hatred from start to finish, inappropriate language including the ‘F’ word and the ‘N’ word, is sexually explicit with parental violence and contains a “lengthy disrespectful letter written to God by a pedophile, who blames God for his many sins.”
Wright asked the board to assign resources to begin a thorough review of reading materials, remove any book that contains race hatred, gender identity and privilege teachings and provide the public with monthly updates.
Bussell asked the district to provide a link on its website to “all materials accessible to students, what’s being taught in the classrooms and how it’s being taught.”
Later in the week, The Paris News asked North Lamar board president Elise Preston to respond to issues raised by Wright and Bussell.
“It is important to note at the outset that the State Board of Education sets policy and standards for Texas public schools regarding instructional materials that the Texas Education Agency, in turn, implements and monitors,” Preston said in email correspondence as she noted that a state board Committee on Instruction includes library standards as one of its nine areas of focus.
“Questions regarding those library standards should be directed to the TEA (Texas Education Agency) or SBOE,” Preston said.
In response to Wright’s suggestion that the board review all books and remove “questionable” titles, Preston noted that The Supreme Court long ago ruled that a student’s First Amendment rights are implicated by the removal of books from a school library.
“The Court held that a district shall not remove materials from a library for the purpose of denying students access to ideas with which a district disagrees,” Preston said.
In Island Trees School District v Pico (1982), the Court held that the First Amendment limits the power of junior high and high school officials to remove books from school libraries because of their content, according to the Bill of Rights Institute.
In the fall of 1975, a New York school board received a complaint from a community group that asserted school policies on library books were too permisive and complained about nine books the group said were “anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-Semitic.” Subsequently the board removed the books. A senior student joined four other students in a challenge and ultimately succeeded.
In response to Bussell’s request to publish a list of reading material online, Preston said the district has a process for parents to access and review instructional materials and to request reconsideration of the use of any materials.
“The process balances the U.S. Constitution’s protections against censorship with parental concerns regarding materials used in this children’s education program,” Preston said, explaining that if a formal request for reconsideration is filed, a review committee is appointed by the principal for the applicable campus to consider the request. If a complainant disagrees with the decision made by the review committee, the complainant may appeal the decision.
“Given that a decision on a complaint may ultimately be appealed to the board, it is not appropriate for the board to intervene in the process prior to hearing an appeal,” Preston said. “The relevant law, the board’s policy regarding this process and the form for submitting a request for reconsideration can be found on the North Lamar ISD website under parent and student resources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.