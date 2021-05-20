CLARKSVILLE — Since the city of Clarksville opted to allow alcohol sales within city limits, businesses have been queuing up for permits from the state.
Councilman Gary Gray pointed out the city needed to refine its newly-passed ordinance.
“What it doesn’t address is restricted retail sales in so many feet of a school,” he said.
Mayor Ann Rushing agreed.
“The ordinance needs some work,” she said.
Right now, the ordinance has simple Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission rules in place, which are pretty lenient, the council agreed,with a limit of 300 feet from a school and other flexibilities.
“It’s left up to the city,” City Secretary Damien Carrasco told the council.
Councilors Chrissy Whitmer and Patricia Smith agreed the city needed a workshop to set up the ordinance to better fit Clarksville. The council agreed to meet Tuesday for the workshop.
The council also went into executive session to discuss hiring a new police officer, hiring a city manager and to conduct the one-year review of Police Chief Mark Gable.
Gable put Lori Croft forward for a job at the police department. The new officer will be part time, and the city will put her through the police academy as part of the hiring process. Gable emphasized that the offer is good for any applicant to the department. The council approved the applicant after coming out of executive session.
Reviewing the chief, who has only been in the job for one year, councilmembers praised his work and ethic. Holding up a copy of the chief’s schedule, Gray pointed out that “you could count on one hand the number of days off” Gable has had since being hired a year ago.
Rushing agreed.
“We think Mark is doing a fine job,” she said.
The council took no action on its city manager position. It also tabled motions to allow the animal control officer to respond from his home and to allow the officer to host adoption events at the city’s shelter.
