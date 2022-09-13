DETROIT — Trustees with the Detroit Independent School District approved the tax rate for the new fiscal year that began in June and took care of some Head Start matters at Monday night’s meeting in the high school library.
The district’s rate for 2022-23 is $1.166665 per $100 valuation which is less that last year’s 1.2165 rate.
The district was allowed to set a lower rate while collecting more in taxes because of this year’s higher property valuation. This year’s valuations are $92,096,740 which is 8,823,601 higher than last year’s valuations. The funds raised from the new rate will fund the school year budget of $7,885,578 that was passed in June.
Shelli Greer, the Head Start Program Director, explained the district’s need to approve the Head Start TTA Plan. The TTA plan is designed to improve the knowledge, skills, and practices of grant recipient staff to implement programs which, in turn, improve the outcomes of children and families in the program.
She also requested the board approve the district’s participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program and OK her application for the 2023 Head Start grant that will run Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.
The board obliged passing all three requests in unanimous votes.
Superintendent Kathie Thompson told the board that there are currently 527 students in the district and the attendance rate so far this year is 97.2%.
She also announced that students will get days off to attend the Red River County Fair on Sept. 22-23. Students will also get three-day weekends by getting Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 off.
The board also voted to hold the next school board meeting Oct. 17.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
