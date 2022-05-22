Commissioners are to discuss the clear-up of recently purchased property at 1805 N. Main St., and receive an engineering report and further discuss American Rescue Plan Act spending when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. in Paris.
Commissioners also are expected to declare the month of June as “Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.
Other agenda items include a change to a detention lieutenant salary classification, discussion about needed repairs to county property, action on a new culvert policy, action on unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel bids and the acceptance of the county treasurer’s report for February and March and the first quarter investment report.
