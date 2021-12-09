The Paris News and First Christian Church in Paris are once again teaming up to reward acts of kindness this holiday season. The “Christmas is for Kindness” campaign is meant to help lift those who have lifted others.
Nominations are open now and may be made by emailing editor@theparisnews.com or dropping off a letter at The Paris News, 5050 SE Loop 286 in Paris. Nominations must include a description of the act of kindness, a name and contact information.
Nominations will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate, and 12 acts of kindness will be selected starting Saturday. Two winners and their acts of kindness will be drawn per edition of The Paris News through Dec. 23.
“It’s always a joy to partner with First Christian Church to remind the community of the good people who call this place home and how they make it one of the best places on Earth to live. We look forward to reading about this year’s acts of kindness,” Paris News managing editor Klark Byrd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.