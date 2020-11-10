Despite all of the challenges 2020 has brought, Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford said the Market Square Farmers Market was a tremendous success, and she said that momentum will continue on through the winter as some vendors have elected to continue selling their food and goods during the colder months.
“I think that given all the challenges it went extremely well… We had a great turnout by the public coming to support the Farmers Market. I think it was a very successful season, and the reason that I feel like it was very successful is everybody is still planning on coming for the winter. So the public support of it is great.”
Bedford said “everybody’s favorites” will be returning, including a ranch with fresh pulled pork and pickles, a Pennsylvania Duth baker, Quirk Belle Bakes, several artisans, a Keto diet-friendly vendor and a man who sells homemade kombucha.
“It’s going to be really good,” Bedford said. “More (vendors) than I anticipated … I’m very excited for them.”
Bedford said this year, the market had to adapt to the pandemic and alter some of what was done in the past, like live music, but she’s hoping that if Covid-19 is under control by next year, that she’ll be able to provide that again.
“We’ll see how 2021 turns out, as far as some of the challenges we’ve had with the pandemic,” Bedford said. “But hopefully we can get back to normal like we’ll be able to offer special activities for kids and more music and entertainment.”
Bedford added that she’s excited as some of the vendors recently met up and are considering forming a small committee to partner with each other and offer promotions with each other. The official Farmers Market will return in May 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.