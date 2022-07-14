Lamar County elected officials and employees are guaranteed a $3,000 pay raise beginning Octt. 1, and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office armed law enforcement officers will get a 7% bump in salary and increased certificate pay in an effort to retain and attract officers.
The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court action came after commissioners and the county judge spent several hours in meetings Monday and Tuesday, hashing out details regarding base pay, longevity pay, travel and cell phone allowances prior to approving a Salary and Pay Allowance Order for Elected Officials.
Although only the salary order is required at this time, commissioners spent time discussing each employee’s base pay and allowances before County Judge Brandon Bell submits a proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget that goes into effect Oct. 1.
In publishing the salary order for elected officials, commissioners raised the base pay for the county judge, commissioners, county and district clerks, tax assessor/collector, treasurer and full-time justices of the peace in Precincts 4 and 5 by $3,000 to $66,781. Part-time justices in Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4 received a $3,000 increase to $27,879.
The order gives a 7% raise to the sheriff, bringing his base salary to $73,370 and 7% percent to the constables, bringing their pay to $56,602. The order gives a $3,000 stipend to both district judges and the district attorney. Their state salaries are in the $150,000 to $165,000. The court-at-law judge salary increases to $90,520 in addition to $85,000 from the state.
Commissioners and other county officials attributed inflation and cost of living as factors in decisions to give pay increases.
“We are living in some hard times and everyone is suffering,” Commissioner Ronnie Bass said about the need for wage increases. He noted it was other elected officials, not the county commissioners, that made pay increase requests for their employees. “I’m gonna do my best to make the best decision for everyone, and I am sure my fellow commissioners are as well.
“The only thing we have to offer our citizens is the service we provide. I want the best employees to take care of our citizens, and that’s why it’s important to pay our people.”
Commissioner Lonnie Layton said he is pleased to see across-the-board raises rather than a 6% increase, which the court also discussed.
“I always like an across-the-board raise because your lower paid employees get the same amount as everyone else,” Layton said. “They pay the same for gas, bread and everything that seems to get more expensive all the time.”
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass praised the court not only for pay increases for law enforcement but for additional patrol units and continued improvements to jail facilities.
“The court has put together a package for law enforcement that has really been pulled up tremendously, and it’s going to make us be very competitive and be able to retain trained officers,” Cass said. “I anticipate being able to get my staff to full force because right now I am between 12 and 14 people short.”
The filing of the salary order notice this week gives elected officials five days to file a salary grievance to be heard within 10 days days of its filing, which allows time for a grievance committee to make a ruling prior to the July 29 deadline for Bell to file his proposed budget with the county clerk for public inspection.
A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for Aug. 14 with a final public hearing set for Aug. 22. In the meantime, the court awaits a property tax certified appraisal roll from the Lamar County Appraisal District Office before discussions begin on a proposed tax rate to support the county budget. Both the budget and tax rate are to be adopted at the final public hearing Aug. 22.
