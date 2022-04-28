Candidates in the May 24 runoff election for the Republican nomination for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission were in Paris on Tuesday as two area Republican groups hosted a candidates forum in Celebrate It.
Incumbent Wayne Christian, who has been on the commission since 2016, said he has spent decades working in the oil and gas industry from his beginnings in a filling station in Tehana, Texas, to chairmanship of the Texas Railroad Commission.
Sarah Stogner opened her comments by thanking Christian for showing up because she has said she has been trying to debate him for a while.
But Tuesday night’s format wasn’t a debate, rather a question and answer session with the candidates.
One of the questions asked of Christian was why is the body that regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, which is important to the state’s economy, still called the railroad commission.
“We don’t have the authority to change the name, that is the legislature’s,” he said. He added that he did change a logo on his materials to read “Leading Texas Energy, oil&gas • coal• pipelines,” all under the big letters RRC.
Stogner, who has been accused of being a RINO in some campaign literature, was asked if she was in favor of keeping the Keystone pipeline closed.
“Absolutely not,” she said. “But we (the railroad commission) have no jurisdiction over that.”
She went on to say she doesn’t see the need for more regulation on the oil and gas industry.
“We just need to enforce the regulations we have,” she said.
During one of her answers she mention that she was funding her own campaign and logging many miles on her vehicle driving around the state, while her opponent was raking in contributions from vested interests,
“There is no ethics complaint filed against me,” Christain said. “This has been the most successful fundraising campaign of my career because of my opponent.”
He listed groups that have endorsed him that include the Texas Oil & Gas Association and the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.
“I don’t owe anyone anything,” Stogner said. “The reason I am not endorsed by those entities is they have already bought and paid for this guy.”
Christian said one of the biggest threats to Texas oil and gas is the government trying to fund alternatives.
He also mentioned that the “greenies” have demanded a reduction in flaring, which is a process used when natural gas such as methane cannot be captured so it is burned.
Christian said the industry has been reducing flaring, but environmentalists are not satisfied.
“We have it down to a quarter of one percent,” he said. “But that is never fast enough for the greenies.”
Stogner was asked her opinion on drilling on federal lands.
She pointed out that the federal government owns very little land in Texas, so the administration’s decision in that regard has no effect in the state which is the focus of the railroad commission.
“He (Biden) has no say on any of our land,” she said.
At the beginning of the evening, the hosts, Cynthia Rice-Tims who is the president of the Republican Women of Red River Valley, and Scott Hommel, who is the chairman of the Lamar County Republican Party, urged those in attendance to vote, to be informed voters and urge others to get involved with the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.