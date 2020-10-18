Daniel “Deacon” Lewis has been buying and selling at auctions since childhood, ever since his father handed him his first bidder’s card and taught him how auctions work. Now, after a career in the entertainment industry, having worked in film, television and radio, he has taken his love of the auction business to the next level.
A graduate of the Texas Auction Academy and licensed auctioneer, Lewis has founded Lewis Auction & Estate Services, based in Paris, and become part of the United Country Alta Terra family. In addition to joining United Country Alta Terra, Daniel has become a member of the Texas Auctioneer’s Association and National Auctioneer’s Association, allowing him to draw from the expertise of their knowledge base to better serve your auction needs.
He completed the Texas Certified Auctioneer Professional program in 2020. He specializes in real estate, inventory reduction and estate auctions with interest in any auction marketing to assist clients.
In Texas, auctioneers are licensed by the Texas Department of Regulations. For auction resource information, visit thinkauctionfirstTX.com.
