Executive director Maureen Hammond will bring news about a federal economic development grant for work in the Northwest Industrial Park when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
In addition to news about the grant, the board will dis August financial statements, the North Star branding project and will convene in executive session to discuss economic development negotiations with business projects known as Rocket X, Red Oak and Red Maple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.