Reno resident and retired plumbing contractor Buddy Heuberger may be a source Paris Mayor Steve Clifford uses about possible violations of a $24 million water and sewer replacement contract with the city by Oscar Renda Construction.
Paris City Council gave unanimous approval last week to employ an outside auditor to take a look at the entire contract to see where violations may have occurred and city inspectors failed to hold Oscar Renda’s foot to the fire.
Because he noticed out-of-the ordinary requirements in the construction contract, Heuberger said he began monitoring work being done, and began finding violations in a contract prepared by engineering company AECOM, an international firm with a
Dallas office.
“That contract has requirements in it that are not in a normal water/sewer contract I’ve ever seen,” Heuberger said, giving the example of a requirement that all workers wear clothing or hats with identification on all vehicles, and another requirement that trenches must be filled at the end of each work day.
Other normal contract requirements, which Heuberger said the company has violated, include keeping streets and sidewalks adjacent to the project free of mud and debris, putting concrete barriers along Loop 286 where work is being performed, a requirement of Texas Department of Transportation, maintaining open driveways to private residences at all times, repairing street damage within a 10-day period of when work is complete; and the complete replacement of driveways from the right-of-way line to the edge of pavement.
“Probably the biggest violation of all is the requirement that all material be made in the United States,” Heuberger said. “I have photographs of numerous things made in China and other places.”
At a Sept. 28 meeting, Clifford questioned an Oscar Renda site manager and City Engineer Carla Easton about whether inspections met contract requirements on sewer and street work on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and 17th Street NE, along with a water main break south of the plaza on S. Main Street.
Clifford recommended an audit, and Easton resigned several days later.
The mayor reiterated the need for an audit at a council meeting last week, saying corners were cut with significant savings for Oscar Renda.
“We got a contractor that said he would do it and then didn’t do it, and nobody held his feet to the fire,” Clifford concluded. “There is photographic evidence they violated the contract, and perhaps there should be economic consequences for them.”
Clifford first brought suspected problems to the council after he listened to concerns from residents along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 27th Street NE about the long delay in street repairs after crews installed sewer lines.
Several homeowners voiced concerns at the Sept. 28 meeting about trenches being repeatedly dug out, dirt piled in streets, rocks left in the roadway and yards and a general “disrespect” for residents shown by construction crews.
Other council members joined the mayor in expressing concern not only about the current project but also about continuous delays on other projects as well, namely work on 6th Street SE, 8th Street SE, a two-year delay on Church Street and the 17th Street SE project between Clarksville Street and Lamar Avenue.
The massive contract covers work throughout Paris, including work downtown, on Clarksville Street, 40th Street SE, the Lamesa Heights Addition, 12th Street SE, Pine Bluff Street, Graham Street, and on SE Loop 286 to Dawn Drive and NE Loop 286 from Honda of Paris to Park Place NE.
An attempt to reach spokesman Rachel Sackett with southlandholdings.com about the Oscar Renda Construction contract proved unsuccessful.
Complete access to contract documents can be found at trainingtexans.com/2013-bond-fund-water-sewer-package-4.
