After listening to arguments for an hour-and-a-half, Lamar County District Judge Wes Tidwell on Tuesday issued a temporary injunction against Paris ISD to prevent enforcement of the district’s mask mandate in its dress code. He also scheduled a hearing on a permanent injunction the first week of November.
Representing the state, Assistant Attorney General Will Wassdorf argued Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order 38, issued July via his disaster declaration, prohibits local jurisdictions from mandating the use of face masks and carries the same weight as state law.
Paris defense attorney Dennis Eichelbaum argued while Abbott singled out other state statutes that his order would supersede, the governor did not include the Texas Education Code, which gives local trustees the complete authority to decide school policy.
Eichelbaum first challenged the authority of the Attorney General’s Office in presenting the case in court, citing Article 5 Section 21 of the Texas Constitution, which states a county attorney shall represent the state in all cases.
“The Attorney General does not have the authority to present this case,” Eichelbaum argued, as he asked that any further rulings be voided until such time as the case is brought by the proper authority.
When Tidwell asked if Eichelbaum could cite recent case law to substantiate his claim, Eichelbaum answered that there has not been time to establish case law regarding the governor’s disaster declaration. Tidwell then allowed the hearing to proceed.
Calling Superintendent Paul Jones as his single witness, Wassdorf questioned Jones about his role in enforcing the face mask requirement while Eichelbaum in cross examination attempted to establish that the district’s face mask requirement to protect the health and safety of students is much like the University Interscholastic League’s requirement for baseball catchers to wear masks and football player to wear helmets.
Eichelbaum called several board members, including two health professionals, who testified about the effectiveness of face masks, and about the board’s intent to provide for the health and safety of its students and staff.
Early on in the hearing, however, Tidwell made it clear it was not his duty or intent to rule on whether face masks are effective or whether students should or should not wear face masks, but rather whether Paris ISD in requiring face masks in its dress code violates state law.
“I am not here to decide whether masks should be worn or not, but to decide the question who trumps who,” Tidwell said.
Paris ISD has issued a statement saying it will follow the temporary injunction. Masks are now strongly encouraged on all campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.