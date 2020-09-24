Covid-19 continues to show its presence at schools in the Red River Valley, according to a check earlier today of school district websites.
Chisum ISD joined other Lamar County schools this week with its first case of the novel coronavirus since school began a month ago. Paris ISD and North Lamar ISD continue to report new infections while Prairiland ISD reported no new cases since Sept. 18.
Clarksville ISD and Detroit ISD remain virus free while Cooper ISD and Honey Grove ISD reported no new cases.
A Chisum Middle School student last on campus Sept. 16 tested positive for the virus along with a Chisum Elementary School staff member last on campus Sept. 18, according to an alert earlier this week on the district website.
Paris ISD is reporting that two students and two staff members at Aikin Elementary have tested positive for the virus along with four students at Crockett Intermediate School and two students and a staff member at Paris High School. To date, the district has reported six staff members and eight students with the virus with four of the six staff members recovered.
North Lamar ISD is reporting two high school students with the virus while five students have recovered. A student at Cecil Everett Elementary has tested positive along with two students and two staff members at Aaron Parker Elementary. Two staff members at the high school remain quarantined with the virus while others in the district reported earlier with the virus have recovered.
On Sunday, Rivercrest ISD reported a confirmed case at the high school. The student was present on campus on Friday, according to the district website.
