DETROIT — Detroit ISD’s trustees voted to accept Bobby Smallwood Construction’s bid of $744,000 for work at the school district that officials hope to complete before the start of the 2022-23 school year.
“We are really going to be pushing the August deadline,” Superintendent Kathie Thompson told the board before the vote.
That reasoning, along with the idea that the cost of the project is likely to rise in the coming months, pushed members to approve the bid.
“I think it is time now before it goes up over $1,000,000. Costs will go up by April,” said board President Doug Miller before the board accepted the bid.
The remodeling and construction work will add air conditioning to the middle school gym, the district weight room and the boy’s locker room. The cafeteria will be expanded and new flooring will be placed in the middle school as well as air conditioning.
After the vote, Thompson thanked the board for moving on the school reconstruction and added, “I know the kids will appreciate the air conditioning.”
During public comment, two audience members told the board that bullying, “drug transfers” and making fighting videos for TikTok are happening at the schools. They want the district to address those matters and inform parents as to what steps the board will take to alleviate the situations.
Miller thanked them for their comments, but said the board could not address the issue during public comments.
“We will work on this,” he told them.
“We appreciate y’all bringing this to us,” board member Justin Bailey said.
The board approved an order for the May 7 election where five candidates have signed up to run. The deadline to file for one of the two spots open in the May 7 election is Feb. 18.
Trustees also voted to host the school’s election jointly with Red River County.
Early voting is in the Women’s Center Building at the fairgrounds in Clarksville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday between April 25 and May 3.
Election Day voting will be at Lone Star Methodist Church, 5960 Highway 37, Clarksville for boxes 11 and 7; First Baptist Church, 275 West Garner St., Detroit for boxes 13 and 14; and Leesville Baptist Church, 11474 FM 195, Bagwell for boxes 17 and 18.
On Election Day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The candidates for the two board openings are incumbent Miller, Joshua Garrison, Casey Davis, Heath Van Deaver and write-in candidate Rebecca Farmer.
The council also extended the contracts of seven staffers through the 2023-24 school year after an executive session.
