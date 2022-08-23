CLARKSVILLE – The board of trustees of CISD have schedule a public hearing on the proposed tax rate and budget for fiscal 2022-32 at 6 meeting tonight in the district’s administration building, 1500 W. Main St.
After the public hearing, the board will take a vote to approve the tax rate and the budget for the coming school year.
