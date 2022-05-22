Texas Farm Credit, a rural lending cooperative, recently awarded $5,000 scholarships to ten students across the state through the 2022 Marsha Martin Scholarship Program.
The scholarships honor the memory of Marsha Pyle Martin, a native of Paris, Texas. At the time of her death in January 2000, she was chair and chief executive officer of the Farm Credit Administration. Since 2000, Texas Farm Credit has presented $220,500 in college scholarships.
The co-op also donates $1,000 to each recipient’s 4-H club or FFA chapter.
“These students are clearly exceptional leaders that represent the next generation very well,” said Mark Miller, Texas Farm Credit chief executive officer. “We’re honored that Texas Farm Credit is able to support our future leaders in this way.”
Recipients of the scholarships include:
Ally Robinson from Fairfield High School and Fairfield FFA plans to attend Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in agricultural economics.
Bryan Perez from Rio Grande City High School and Rattler 4-H Club plans to attend Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in agricultural economics.
Hadley Harris from Poth High School and Three Oaks 4-H plans to attend Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in agricultural economics.
Julia Gilliam from Flour Bluff High School, Flour Bluff FFA, and Padre Island 4-H Club plans to attend Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in agriculture, leadership and development.
Julia MacManus from Harlingen High School and Arroyo 4-H Club plans to attend Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in business.
Lance Holloway from Center High School and Center FFA plans to attend Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in business and poultry science.
Laura James from Flatonia High School and Flatonia FFA plans to attend Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in agricultural economics.
Stephen Fuhrmann from Lindsay High School and Lindsay FFA plans to attend Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in agricultural business.
Tess Underbrink from Pleasanton High School and Pleasanton FFA plans to attend Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in agribusiness.
Zoe Green from Callisburg High School and Callisburg FFA plans to attend Tarleton State University pursuing a degree in nursing.
Texas Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative that provides competitive rates, flexible terms and personal service to farmers, ranchers, rural residents and agribusiness firms from the Red River to the Rio Grande Valley.
Not only does Texas Farm Credit finance a wide range of farming and ranching operations, it also offers home and rural real estate mortgage loans, as well as provides a variety of insurance services to its members.
The compa y is headquartered in Robstown, Texas. For more information, visit www.TexasFarmCredit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.