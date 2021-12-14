Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke welcomed a large number of supporters and a handful of hecklers on a brisk evening Saturday as he trumpeted free speech and called for an end to divisiveness during a campaign stop at Farmer’s Market.
Throughout constant interruption from vocal outbursts and the blasts of simulated train horns, the Democratic candidate heralded the fact that 245 years into the democratic experiment, people are able to resolve differences peacefully, find common ground, move this country forward and “keep the trains running on time.”
“And that’s the way I hope we come together today — not as Democrats, not as Republicans, but before we’re anything else we’re Texans, we’re Americans and we’re human beings,” O’Rourke said. “I came here tonight to talk about those things that might bring us together in service to this great state at a time that we find ourselves more polarized than we have ever been before, at least in my lifetime.”
O’Rourke, who served six years as a U.S. Congressman and compiled a formitive run against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 Texas U.S. senatorial election, spoke about jobs, education, health care, voting rights, the abortion issue and the legalization of marijuana.
To make Texas the most competitive and productive job market in the country, O’Rourke said education is key. To that effort, he said teachers must be paid accordingly, treated with the respect they deserve, and allowed to “teach to the child and not to a high stakes, high pressure standardized test ... and be able to tell the full story and history of this country.”
Speaking about health care, O’Rourke said way too many Texans die of health-related issues, unable to afford needed care.
“Over the last seven years, our current governor left about $100 billion from the federal government in Medicaid expansion money that has not come to Texas to hire more doctors or providers or stood up more rural hospitals and clinics and has not reduced the property tax burden on our fellow homeowners and business owners,” O’Rourke said. “As governor, I’m going to make sure that we take ‘yes’ for an answer, expand Medicaid in Texas and ensure every single one of us is willing and healthy enough to work our jobs, finish our educations, raise our families and do whatever God placed us on this planet to do in the first place.”
The candidate advocated the legalization of marijuana as a “common sense” measure to bring Texas in line with many other states and to benefit from the tax revenue legalization would bring.
“We should be able to enjoy the tax revenue and fund the things we want to invest in, whether it’s our schools, or our teachers, or infrastructure or rural hospitals,” he said. “As Texans, we can do all of these things, none of which, by the way, are Democratic or Republican party principles, but basic Texas values. It’s about us becoming big again, big enough for all of us, for the people who oppose us, for the people who support us, for the the people who love one way or for the people who love another depending on how you pray, where you came from or how many generations you can count yourself as a Texan. This state is big enough for you, and I’m glad that you’re here.”
To get to where O’Rourke said he would like to see Texas go, the candidate said, “We’ve got to get past the meanness, the cruelty and the pettiness and the divisiveness that seems to define Texas these days. You’ve got to get the basics right, to keep the lights on, the heat running, the water flowing in the energy capital of North America, and we’ve got to make sure that we can get power to the people when it really counts.
“We’ve got to make sure that we trust Texas women to make their own decisions about their futures … and we’ve got to make sure that we trust voters, be they Republicans or Democrats, to cast a ballot for the candidate of their choice in a state that right now is the hardest in the nation in which to vote,” O’Rourke said, adding that 7 million Texans did not cast a ballot last year in the most important presidential election since 1864. “When I’m governor, I’m going to make sure every eligible voter in Texas can cast that ballot and participate in our democracy.
”But we’ve got to get back to being big again, and no longer define ourselves by our differences. If you are a Democrat and you’re here, you’re in the right place. If you’re an independent, you’re in the right place. If you are Republican, and you’re here, you’re in the right place. This campaign is for everyone. It will serve all of us and it will make sure that Texas truly fulfills its purpose and its promise.”
