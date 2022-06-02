The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site invites the community to start the summer with multiple events in June.
Starting June 8, the “Sam’s Summer Science Series” will be held on Thursdays at 3 p.m. and highlight scientific achievements during the time of the historic house with free STEM activities.
On June 18, the Maxey House will host a “Donuts with Dad” Father’s Day event with complimentary donuts, coffee, milk and games on the grounds. And on Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m., imaginative people of all ages are asked to join a “Fairy Garden Workshop” to create their very own fairy garden.
“The Maxey House is hoping to bring more families to the site this summer by providing a range of events for a variety of ages,” said Elana Barton, site educator. The science series and Father’s Day event are free to the public. Reservations are required for the “Fairy Garden Workshop” and is $10 per fairy garden with all supplies provided. To register, call the site at 903-785-5716 by June 23 to reserve your spot.
For more information on the events, please contact the Sam Bell Maxey House or visit the site’s website, www.visitsbmh.com, or the site’s Facebook page, facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse.
The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For more information visit visitsbmh.com.
