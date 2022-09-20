The late Kenneth Bedford’s love for bicycles continues at several bicycle repair stations at Barber Hills at Pat Mayse and on the Trail de Paris, placed there by his wife and a number of other bicycle enthusiasts.

For at least the past 25 years before his death in January 2021, Bedford was always “tinkering with bikes and would help anybody,” fellow cyclist Jeff Jones said about his friend. “Now, through the bicycle stations, Kenneth continues to help others.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.