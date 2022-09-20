The late Kenneth Bedford’s love for bicycles continues at several bicycle repair stations at Barber Hills at Pat Mayse and on the Trail de Paris, placed there by his wife and a number of other bicycle enthusiasts.
For at least the past 25 years before his death in January 2021, Bedford was always “tinkering with bikes and would help anybody,” fellow cyclist Jeff Jones said about his friend. “Now, through the bicycle stations, Kenneth continues to help others.”
A 39-year Coca-Cola Company fleet mechanic, Bedford, was instrumental in establishing the Barber Hills Trails roughly 25 years ago along with Jones, Clint Barber and Bryan Hargis. At the time, the U.S. Corps of Engineers closed a public riding area because of the discovery of live ammunition, and gave permission for the use of an area at Sander’s Cove.
“Kenneth could fix anything and could make anything on a bicycle work, and that is why the repair stations are so great,” Hargis said as he explained the purpose of the stations that are complete with an air pump and a number of tools to fit various parts of a bike. “Kenneth would love it so much because it will help people, and that is what he would always do.”
“He helped people, you know, kids coming up in the neighborhood, people that had difficult challenges,” Hargis said. “He could piece things together to keep people riding.”
Julia Trigg Crawford established a fund on social media to help Cheri Bedford with expenses when her husband died.
“I didn’t use the money but saved it until I could do something to honor Kenneth,” the wife said. “That’s when I got the idea for the bike repair stations because it would be something Kenneth would be proud of.”
Bedford said she let it be known of her plans to put a station at Barber Hills and soon help came from a number of sources, enough for stations on the trail near the Paris Pump Track, at the S. Collegiate Street crossing location and another in Blossom.
“Greg Wilson and Shannon Jones put me in touch with the Greater Paris Development Foundation, which allowed a fundraiser on social media, which funded three more stations,’’Bedford said. “Kelly and Grant Mallicote from Badge Caps furnished identification plaques and Richard Drake contributed slabs at the pump track and in Blossom.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
