BONHAM — The weekend shooting death of 31-year-old Jonathan Price by a Wolfe City police officer weighed on Fannin County Commissioner Dean Lackey on Tuesday.
Wolfe City police Officer Shaun Lucas has been charged with murder in the death of Price, whose funeral will take place Saturday at the high school football field in Wolfe City. Lucas was responding to a “possible fight” at a convenience store when he encountered Price, who, according to family, was intervening in a domestic disturbance. In a statement Monday announcing that Lucas had been charged, the Texas Rangers said that Price “resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away,” and that the officer’s actions weren’t “reasonable.”
Lackey said the situation weighed heavily on him as he’s told his sons to break up a fight if they see someone in need of such help, and he’s never thought that could result in them being shot.
“I’m a real big supporter of our police and first responders … but I’m beginning to look at this a little bit different,” he said. “When I was a kid … we had pasture parties, and I seen them get busted a time or two and people ran. They never shot anybody for running.
“My point is, what becomes the breaking point in shooting somebody because they run, just because they got pulled over for a speeding ticket? They run and you shoot them? I don’t think so. It just seems like we’ve begun to value life a lot less than we used to value it.”
Lackey acknowledged the risks involved for law enforcement and first responders, and he acknowledged that encounters with law enforcement that end in death affects not only the victim and their family but the officer and their family as well. He said he understands quick judgements have to be made, but quick judgements were made by law enforcers in years past that didn’t result in the loss of life.
The commissioner apologized for getting political, but said the shooting bothered him and he just wants to help people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.