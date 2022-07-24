A Paris Economic Development Corp budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 and a Plan of Work approved last week by corporation directors is expected to gain the approval of Paris City Council as an item on the meeting’s consent agenda Monday night when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The proposed budget estimates the cash and investments ending balance at $4.352 million compared to the prior year ending balance of $3.024 million. Total expected expenses in the 2022023 budget total $2.440 million with estimated income at $1.7 million, leaving an estimated shortage of roughly $740,000, necessitated by the final incentive obligation payable to American SpiralWeld Pipe Co.
“We are estimating an income of $1.7 million,” secretary/treasurer Chase Coleman said of expected revenue from the corporation’s portion of sales tax collections. “That’s about the same as this year, and we are on pace to make more than that, but we want to be conservative with the $1.7 million estimate.”
Executive director Maureen Hammond reviewed the 2022-23 Plan of Work and highlighted the board’s recent accomplishments before directors gave approval to the plan.
Earlier in the meeting, the board reorganized after the recent city council reappointment of Erik Roddy and Stephen Terrell. Directors reelected Josh Bray as chairman, Curtis Fendley as vice chairman and Coleman as secretary-treasurer.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
