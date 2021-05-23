Texas sales tax collections for sales made in March and for sales made in the first quarter of the year by quarterly filers topped more than $1 billion, which Comptroller Glenn Hegar is sending back to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts. Sales tax allocations for May are 28.4% higher than in May 2020 and 21.9% higher than in May 2019, Hegar said.
All Lamar County taxing cities saw double digit percentage growth in sales tax allocations for May when compared to May 2020, except for Roxton.
This month’s allocation was $3,013.08, down 8.76% from the same month last year. For the year, however, Roxton’s allocations have totaled $9,895.51, up 7.78% compared to last year.
Deport continued to be the sales tax growth leader for the month, receiving $7,810.72. That’s up 84.89% compared to May 2020, contributing to a 56.9% year over year growth. Deport’s sales tax allocation this year totals $32,107.40, up from $20,463 through the same time last year.
Paris and Reno also saw strong sales tax growth, with Reno receiving 53.53% more this month, at $36,384.78, than in May 2020. For the year, Reno is up 28.21% to $156,016.91. Meanwhile, Paris’s sales tax allocation is up 41.15% to more than $1.17 million in the month to month comparison. For the year, Paris sales tax totals more than $4.5 million. That’s up 18.88% compared to the same period last year.
Blossom sales tax allocations also are up, 24.86%, to $14,038.41 for May. For the year, Blossom’s allocations have totaled $57,180.58, up 12.2% compared to last year. Sun Valley’s monthly allocation for May totaled $4,290.63, up 16.39% compared to May 2020. The city’s year-to-date allocation is $20,887.15, up 28.38% compared to last year. And Toco’s collections for the month totaled $2,059.01, up 10.41%. For the year, Toco has received $9,821.17 in sales tax. That’s up 18.04%.
Sales tax revenue for Lamar County itself also is up this month. The county received $460,687.64, up 30.1% over May 2020. The year-to-date total is more than $1.853 million. That’s up 20.33% over 2020’s allocations.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections grew 14.29% for the month to $38,887.20. Year-to-date sales tax revenue also is up 1.98% over 2020 numbers, coming in at $161,123.91. Delta County also saw an increase in sales tax revenue, up this month 17.12% to $12,620.88. For the year, the county is up 54.86% to $77,507.53. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue for the month also grew, up 40.83% over May 20202 to $155,515.48. For the year, Fannin County’s allocations are up 34.66% to $740,386.92.
County seats also saw sales tax revenues grow, with Clarksville’s up 33.56% to $58,169.30, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 17.01% to $219,024.16 while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 41.91% to $270,129.25, for a year-over-year growth of 14.45% to more than $1.04 million. Cooper’s sales tax revenue came in 23.57% higher in the month-to-month comparison to $20,386.70. For the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 7.5% to $79,502.31.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw sales tax revenue fall for a fourth consecutive month for a May allocation of $11,106.56, down 42.17% when compared to the same month last year. The city’s year-to-date sales tax revenue is down 46.43% to $40,547.47, according to the comptroller’s data.
Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were up 15.16% to $6,637.78 for the month. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 19.87% to $27,761.87.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up a whopping 90% to $37,409.61, helping to drive the year-to-year comparison up 47.51% to $176,635.40.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax allocation for May is up 35.88% over May 2020, up to $990.26. For the year, the community’s sales tax revenue is down 18.12% to $3,412.29.
