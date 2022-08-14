The Holy Grail of biology would be the ability to fully control the genome of every cell in every species with 100% accuracy. This would open the door to science fiction-level capabilities; extending and improving life, ending infectious and genetic diseases, and enhancing performance are just a few possibilities. As existing tools such as CRISPR gene-editing technologies get more precise, we will see them move from the lab into human clinical trials. I cannot say that science has found the Grail, but we are in the cave where the treasure hides.
The first human trials have already begun. The Boston biotech company, Verve, announced mid-July that it had treated its first patient with the base-editing technology often known as CRISPR 2.0. Unlike the original CRISPR-Cas9 system, which works excellent for silencing or knocking out a gene’s function, CRISPR 2.0 only nicks DNA, causing a single base-pair change in the code. The person Verve has gene-edited has a condition called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). In patients with HeFH, there is a mutation in a gene that codes for low-density lipoprotein receptors (LDLR). When this gene is not working correctly, the “bad” cholesterol, LDL-C, is not removed by the LDLRs, and it stays in their blood, making them more prone to heart attacks and strokes with time. Indeed, high LDL cholesterol levels plague over 25% of the American population.
Metabolic pathways are notoriously complex, but they are all controlled by proteins. If you recall freshman biology, the instructions for proteins are in your DNA. One protein linked to lower LDL cholesterol levels has a “mouth-full” of name, proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9). People with a mutation that deactivates the PCSK9 gene reduce the levels of the PCSK9 protein, and those people have very low LDL levels. The PCSK9 protein typically breaks down LDLRs before they reach the surface of liver cells, so if you reduce PCSK9 activity, more LDLRs will get to the surface of your cells. Here they will bind with LDL in your blood and take it out, thus lowering your LDL levels.
Researchers at Verve have developed an adenine base editing protein (ABE) that will bind with the adenine of your DNA and change it to guanine. The ABE protein works to nick your DNA when it is attached to a guide RNA molecule (gRNA). Think of gRNA as a red flag capable of specifically marking a segment of your DNA to be nicked by the ABE protein. The better the guide, the more accurate the nick. Verve utilizes lipid nanoparticles to deliver the mRNA code for the ABE protein and the gRNA into your cells. A single IV infusion should do the trick. In monkey trials, this therapy reduced LDL levels in the blood by 70% in two weeks and kept it low for over 2 years. The person who got the first IV infusion of this gene therapy is from New Zealand. If all goes well, they should see their LDL levels drop. They will no longer need to be on daily or weekly medications or constantly monitor their diet. This is one of a few trials currently going on around the globe. A gene-editing T-Cell therapy for leukemia is presently happening at the University College London. Google Beam Therapeutics in Cambridge, MA. They are starting clinical trials using base-editing technology for sickle cell disease and have several other trials planned for other illnesses.
