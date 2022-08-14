The Holy Grail of biology would be the ability to fully control the genome of every cell in every species with 100% accuracy. This would open the door to science fiction-level capabilities; extending and improving life, ending infectious and genetic diseases, and enhancing performance are just a few possibilities. As existing tools such as CRISPR gene-editing technologies get more precise, we will see them move from the lab into human clinical trials. I cannot say that science has found the Grail, but we are in the cave where the treasure hides.

The first human trials have already begun. The Boston biotech company, Verve, announced mid-July that it had treated its first patient with the base-editing technology often known as CRISPR 2.0. Unlike the original CRISPR-Cas9 system, which works excellent for silencing or knocking out a gene’s function, CRISPR 2.0 only nicks DNA, causing a single base-pair change in the code. The person Verve has gene-edited has a condition called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). In patients with HeFH, there is a mutation in a gene that codes for low-density lipoprotein receptors (LDLR). When this gene is not working correctly, the “bad” cholesterol, LDL-C, is not removed by the LDLRs, and it stays in their blood, making them more prone to heart attacks and strokes with time. Indeed, high LDL cholesterol levels plague over 25% of the American population.

