BONHAM — Fannin County’s declaration of disaster proclamation and its continuity of operations plan for the Covid-19 pandemic will continue another week following action by commissioners Tuesday.
There were 24 active cases of Covid-19 in Fannin County on Tuesday, County Judge Randy Moore reported to commissioners, adding six of those cases are in the state prisons. As of late Monday afternoon, the county had a total of 3,518 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, and there have been 109 related deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Moore said.
“The (Trauma Service Area E) hospitalization rate is the other thing I look at. Last week, our hospitalization rate was 5.23%. This week, it is 7.23%. So … we’re seeing a slight increase. I’ll tell you that all around us, the county’s around us are over 100 (active cases), but our county is still sitting at 24,” Moore said.
The judge brought some additional numbers, sharing with commissioners that 75% of Fannin County seniors over the age of 65 have been vaccinated while only about 40% of those between the ages of 18 and 65 have been vaccinated. Less than 20% of those age 12 to 17 have been vaccinated, Moore said, adding there have been zero vaccine-related deaths in the county.
Moore’s report came after two people spoke during public forum about their concerns with the pandemic, government actions and with the vaccines. Some of the information shared during the forum was incorrect or incomplete, such as the vaccine companies and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is hiding the ingredient lists for the vaccines and that the vaccines contain aborted human fetal cells. The ingredient lists for each vaccine are available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, cdc.gov.
Reuters also debunked the myth that the vaccines contain MRC-5, or embryonic/fetal derived cell lines. The cell lines are a primary cell culture derived from the cells of aborted fetuses in the 1960s, however, they are not the same cells from those fetuses. Those cells also are not ingredients in the vaccines, rather they were used in pre-clinical research. Such cells also were used in developing the polio and Ebola vaccines, Dr. Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, told Reuters.
The number of Texans who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on Monday climbed to 14.7 million, with 12.6 million, or 43.4%, being fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. While the number of Texans vaccinated per day has fallen substantially since April, daily doses administered are again rising as the delta variant fuels a new uptick in cases. The seven day average of new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Texas has increased from 339 on June 7 to 6,571 on Tuesday, according to the state health department.
“I advise everyone to talk to your local family doctor and see what your family doctor says,” Moore said. “Follow your doctor’s opinion.”
Moore also addressed a concern discussed during the public forum that Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies and political subdivisions in Texas from creating a Covid-19 vaccine passport or conditioning receipt of services on vaccination status.
“I will tell you right now there is no government, not in Texas, that will tell you you have to have a vaccination,” the judge said. “If somebody says you’ve got to have one, it is not coming from the government.”
Commissioner A.J. Self clarified the county’s proclamation states Fannin County is following CDC guidelines per executive orders from higher forms of government. The guidelines are recommendations, including minimizing personal contact with people outside a household and asking anyone experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms to stay home.
Commissioners also considered a request from purchasing agent Michelle Case, who said she was approached by a resident about a local organization that’s gathering supplies to send to the Border Patrol, and they asked if the county had access to some personal protective equipment. Case said the county had some unused supplies, including six cases of coveralls and lots of children’s masks. Case recommended sending three cases of coveralls, a case of the children’s masks and a couple cases of face shields.
Self questioned whether the county could give away equipment purchased with grant money. Case said some of the equipment was given to the county.
Moore said the county will need a request from the Border Patrol asking for the items.
No action was taken on the item.
