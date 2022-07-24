The North Lamar ISD board accepted the resignation of trustee Jimmy Fendley at a Thursday night meeting that saw the board approve a new agriculture course at the high school and approve an interlocal agreement with the City of Paris for the construction of a street leading to the new elementary school.
The city has agreed to fund the additional $162,000 it will cost to widen the proposed street from a 24-foot drive to a 39-foot wide collector street as required in the city’s master thoroughfare plan. The agreement also includes street requirement concessions to include limiting a sidewalk requirement to one side of the street along with limited landscaping.
Trustees also conducted a public hearing and approved committee recommendations for the expenditure of state and federal special funds and added 10 extra days to the number of local paid leave days teachers receive because of the continued spread of Covid-19.
“It’s been a privilege serving on the board, and there’s no other reason for my resignation, other than I want to come back to education,” Fendley said about his resignation. Because state law prevents a board member from being hired for one year after leaving the board, Fendley said he would like to resign now in order to be eligible for a position for the 2023-24 school year. “We have a lot of good school districts in this county, but I’ve been here since 1975 and would like to return.”
Trustees were to discuss the appointment of a trustee during a closed session as listed on the meeting agenda, but took no action on the matter.
“The board has not yet made a decision, but I expect that the board will fill the vacancy by appointment until the regular May election,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said after the meeting. “Appointment is the most efficient option for the district, both from a practical and monetary standpoint. It is expensive to conduct a special election, and I assume that the board would rather spend those funds on educating students of the district, particularly given that the appointment is only for a few months.”
Two people spoke during the public hearing on the expenditure of state and federal special funds before trustees voted to accept the recommendation of a committee made up of administrators, teachers and parents.
Lamar County Republican chairman Scott Hommell and former North Lamar teacher and recent school board candidate Teresa Bussel peppered state and federal programs director Lora Sanders with questions about how much oversight the board gives before approving administrative recommendations and asked if information about curriculum materials used in the district are readily available for public inspection.
After meeting in executive session for more than an hour, trustees approved the employment of the following teachers: Harold Sprouls, Megan Bankston, Morgan Fichtenmayer, Jennifer Cone, Bruce Orr, Theresa Daniels, Kreagan Scott, Katie Freilinger, Hallie Caldwell, Sarah Vickers, Dollie Childers, Sheila Thompson, Dana Boyden and Evreda Cepeda along with Hannah Lander, diagnostician; Krissy Gravitt, speech therapist; Rafael Ramirez, police officer; and Karlie Ewell Dusenberry. The board accepted the resignations of Joe Wilde, Kyle Penwell, Tina Pike, Kim Bullard and Joey Musgrove.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.