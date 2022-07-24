North Lamar ISD logo

The North Lamar ISD board accepted the resignation of trustee Jimmy Fendley at a Thursday night meeting that saw the board approve a new agriculture course at the high school and approve an interlocal agreement with the City of Paris for the construction of a street leading to the new elementary school.

The city has agreed to fund the additional $162,000 it will cost to widen the proposed street from a 24-foot drive to a 39-foot wide collector street as required in the city’s master thoroughfare plan. The agreement also includes street requirement concessions to include limiting a sidewalk requirement to one side of the street along with limited landscaping.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.