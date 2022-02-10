BONHAM — Thanks to the moisture delivered by last week’s ice storm, drought index numbers in Fannin County have fallen within range to allow burning again, County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson told commissioners Tuesday. On Hudson’s advice, commissioners voted unanimously to lift the weeklong burn ban.
The ban was instituted Feb. 1 as the county dried out and numerous fires strained volunteer fire departments. The ice storm delivered enough moisture that business and residential burning can be done safely, Hudson said, adding people have a need to burn brush and tree limbs that fell during the storm.
After the ban was rescinded, Jason Walker expressed concern about the effectiveness of a burn ban without enforcement to protect people and firefighters. Sheriff Mark Johnson said deputies will often speak with someone reportedly burning or attempting to burn during a burn ban, and only issue tickets if they have to return to the property.
County Judge Randy Moore stressed safety for any burning within the county. Hudson suggested residents call the sheriff’s office before burning, since most volunteer fire departments are closed as firefighters work their day jobs.
