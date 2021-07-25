Higgins Elementary School Principal Lori Malone has announced the following students have achieved academic excellence for the fifth six weeks reporting period of the 2020-21 school year.
First-grade: Brystol Addy, Nada Barbee, Anderson Barnes, Case Berry, Saxon Brown, Eli Browning, Ashlynn Byrd, Hailynn Calhoun, Case Cannon, Isabelle Collar, Penelope Daniel, Maggie Daniels, Millie Darnell, Devon Decker, Henley Dodson, Elodie Easton, Acen Earthman, Hagen Edmonson, Annamarie Emerson, Rosalie Fields, Kimball Fuller, Jaeger Glenn, Sara Harris, Olive Key, Chasetin Kreais, Ridge Lassiter, Lauren London, Ben Lopez, Kenzie Lumbert, Charlie McDowell, Blake McMikel, Ilyianna Melton, Tucker Milby, Christian Montes, Tucker Moore, Makinley Moreland, Charlie Morrison, Preston Nance, James Nesrsta, Camila Paissan, Mauro Paissan, Legacy Porter, Aiden Raney, Santiago Recendiz, Gracelynn Russell, Case Sheridan, Max Spangler, Darrell Stevenson, Tilly Stewart, Marissa Torres, McKenzie Torres, Anh Tran, Klae Tran, Kelli Tucker, Allie Walls and Briley Webb.
